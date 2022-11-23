Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.88.

Baidu Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.54. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

