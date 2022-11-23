Balancer 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.17 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00033041 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $251.64 million and $7.17 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.45 or 0.08422724 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00476712 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.30 or 0.29248233 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,610,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,473,239 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.
