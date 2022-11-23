Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:IREBY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:IREBY – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 16,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 60,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Bank of Ireland Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a broad range of banking and other financial services. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign exchange facilities, interest and exchange rate hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Ireland Group (IREBY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.