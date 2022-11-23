Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 774,971 shares.The stock last traded at $99.27 and had previously closed at $98.71.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

