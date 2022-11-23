Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.55

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and traded as high as $17.18. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 2,798 shares traded.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 30.78%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

