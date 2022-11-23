Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.55

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and traded as high as $17.18. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 2,798 shares traded.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 30.78%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.