Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $964,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 387.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.35. 3,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.95.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.