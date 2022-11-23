Bar Harbor Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.43. 8,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

