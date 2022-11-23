Bar Harbor Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $80,481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $212.74. 12,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.