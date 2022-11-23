Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,260 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $20,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

