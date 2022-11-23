BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.14

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.14 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 28.55 ($0.34). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.34), with a volume of 146,764 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.06. The stock has a market cap of £125.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

