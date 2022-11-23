BBR Partners LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SoFi Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

