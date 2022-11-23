BBR Partners LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $18.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.