BBR Partners LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Price Performance

NYSE CI opened at $319.35 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.