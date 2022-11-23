Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

NYSE F opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

