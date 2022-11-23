Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 820.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 813,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 345,722 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.