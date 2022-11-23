Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,302 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of United States Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,517 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of USO stock opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

