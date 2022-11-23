Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,115 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 95.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.