Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $251.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

