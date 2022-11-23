Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

