Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 137.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 235,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 136,515 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

