Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,117 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 38.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 58.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

