Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,320 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42.

