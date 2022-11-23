Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 111.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

