Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 82.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 705,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 317,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.5% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.6 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $32.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25.

