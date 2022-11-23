Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.