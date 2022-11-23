Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $135.97 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.87 or 0.07141662 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00078543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

