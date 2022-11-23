Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 5,695 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Genpact comprises 2.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Genpact worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 1,456.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on G shares. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Insider Activity at Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,205 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,129. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

