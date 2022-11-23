Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 96 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,440.73. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,582. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,232.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,237.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,646 shares of company stock worth $25,747,431. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

