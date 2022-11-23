Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,504 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Up 1.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 113,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,992. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

