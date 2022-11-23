Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,220 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 10,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 88,928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 435,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $159,402,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $694.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

