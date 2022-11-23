Bell Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

