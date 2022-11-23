Bell Asset Management Ltd Purchases 6,914 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 408,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,507 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Zoetis by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.94. 16,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

