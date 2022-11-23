Bell Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after buying an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after buying an additional 449,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $176.64. 8,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

