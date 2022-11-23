BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Up 4.7%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 23,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,030,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 114,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.