BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Up 4.7%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 23,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,030,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
