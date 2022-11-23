Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 2,361 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

10x Genomics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TXG traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 711,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,042. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $157.74. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 49.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

