Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New $13.89 Million Investment in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 212,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,000. Continental Resources accounts for 1.7% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Continental Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 509.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,759 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 157.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after purchasing an additional 784,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after purchasing an additional 410,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Continental Resources by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 399,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,455,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $74.27. 3,538,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,221. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

