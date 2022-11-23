Berry Street Capital Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 172,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,135,000. Biohaven accounts for 3.1% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.65.
Insider Transactions at Biohaven
Biohaven Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,667. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.01.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biohaven (BHVN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.