Berry Street Capital Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 172,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,135,000. Biohaven accounts for 3.1% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Up 5.9 %

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,667. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.