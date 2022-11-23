Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBY. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

