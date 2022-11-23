Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.34 million and approximately $18.40 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

