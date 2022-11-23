Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Up 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $49.60 million and $25.23 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.40 or 0.08621234 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00468713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,765.19 or 0.28760669 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.