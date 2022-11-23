Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading 16.7% Higher

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) traded up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Bioasis Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

