Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.07

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.07 and traded as high as C$7.20. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 88,179 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.58 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

