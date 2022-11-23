Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.72 or 0.00089450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $257.81 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00263894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

