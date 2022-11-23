Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $39.94

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $768.25 million and approximately $51.61 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $39.94 or 0.00239104 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,705.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00685428 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00057632 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,232,870 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
