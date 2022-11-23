BitTorrent-New (BTT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.34 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $627.00 million and $24.34 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024231 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006021 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004766 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005423 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

