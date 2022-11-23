BitTorrent One Day Trading Volume Hits $196,380.23 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. BitTorrent has a market cap of $689.44 million and $196,380.23 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.34 or 0.08628171 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00470323 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.60 or 0.28856244 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.
