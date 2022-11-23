Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 13,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,180,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 28.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
