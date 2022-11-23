Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 13,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,180,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

In related news, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Blink Charging news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $237,713.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $237,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 28.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

