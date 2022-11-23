Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Block accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Block worth $1,011,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Block by 42.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Block by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 92,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,769,302. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $220.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,260,988. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.