bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 6.3%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 44,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,119,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 3.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 142.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

