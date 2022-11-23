BMO Capital Markets Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $14.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 18.2 %

AEO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

