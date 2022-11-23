BMO Capital Markets Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $14.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.
AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 18.2 %
AEO opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $51,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $58,000.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
