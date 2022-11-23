BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.56 and last traded at C$22.56. 23,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 27,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.35.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.83.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

